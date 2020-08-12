TLW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,842 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. 819,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.44. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.