Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trevena from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 272,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,175. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Trevena by 13.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 23.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 116.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

