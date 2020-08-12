Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160.20 ($2.09). 2,201,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) by GBX (0.04) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 742.4524639 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.
