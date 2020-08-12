Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160.20 ($2.09). 2,201,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) by GBX (0.04) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 742.4524639 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBOX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

