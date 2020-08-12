TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,848.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 20.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TTEC by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.