Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.21. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $72.03.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $404,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,804,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,285 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.