Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%.

TRWH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,412. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $781.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRWH. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

