Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

TRWH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,412. The company has a market capitalization of $781.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 2.08. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.