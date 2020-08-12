UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.46 (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.79. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The firm has a market cap of $870.61 million and a P/E ratio of 27.92.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.