UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells $3,856,080.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,804. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

