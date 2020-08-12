Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%.

UMRX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,512. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 4.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMRX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

