Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $510.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

