Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

