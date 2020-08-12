Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 715.40%.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

