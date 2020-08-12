Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,950,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,943,000 after acquiring an additional 651,698 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 54.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 467,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 165,243 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $471,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,895,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. 590,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

