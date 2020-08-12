Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 587,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

