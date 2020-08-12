VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.

NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 4,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VirTra Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of -175.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VirTra Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VirTra Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

