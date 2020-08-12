VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.

NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 4,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VirTra Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of -175.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VirTra Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VirTra Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

