Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 92,020 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

