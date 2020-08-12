Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,427 shares of company stock worth $575,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,577. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.