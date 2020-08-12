Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,280,000 after acquiring an additional 892,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 548,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,314,381. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.