Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,379 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.28% of Barings BDC worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, insider Roger W. Crandall acquired 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,277.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 440,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,102. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $398.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.