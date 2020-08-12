Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 11,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,457. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

