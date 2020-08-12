Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. PolyOne accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of PolyOne worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,453,000 after buying an additional 1,575,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PolyOne by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,142,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PolyOne by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,690,000 after purchasing an additional 434,959 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PolyOne by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,048,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 444,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 39.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,001,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 561,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE POL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 616,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

