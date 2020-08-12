Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

CVI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $48.43.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

