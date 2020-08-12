Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 5,085 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 418,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 308,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. 210,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.