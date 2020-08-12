Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,967,000 after buying an additional 2,028,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

MPC traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 250,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

