Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 634,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

