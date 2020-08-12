Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 12,809 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 343,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 159,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

CUBE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.30.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.