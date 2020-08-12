Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 19,260 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KT by 87.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 14.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 580.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,010. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

KT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

