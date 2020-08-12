Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s 6th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Visa worth $325,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 100.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $783,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 72.4% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 47,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.49. 226,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

