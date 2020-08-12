Wanchain Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003564 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $50.96 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006848 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002944 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.