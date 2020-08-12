Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. 51,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,465. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

