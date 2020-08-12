Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $123,130,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 761,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

