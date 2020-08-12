Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 330,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in AbbVie by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 334,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,997. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

