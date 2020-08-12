Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 320 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $260.02. The company had a trading volume of 737,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The firm has a market cap of $728.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.44. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $371,223.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

