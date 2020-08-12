Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,440. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

