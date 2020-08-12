Westrock Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Westrock has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westrock has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westrock to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE WRK traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.