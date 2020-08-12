Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.64 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 19,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $325,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 679,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,552 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.