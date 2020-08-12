Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%.

XERS opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

