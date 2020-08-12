Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Posts Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,660.40% and a negative return on equity of 464.23%.

NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 5,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,827. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

