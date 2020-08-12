Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.