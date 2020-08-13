-$0.68 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.70). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 4,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,013. The company has a market capitalization of $498.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prothena has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prothena by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.