102,067 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RTX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 625,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,123,260. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

