1,021 Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,133. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

