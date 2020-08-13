1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1life Healthcare updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 130,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. 1life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.