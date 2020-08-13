2,890 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. CSFB raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.87.

NYSE HD traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $279.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.77. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.