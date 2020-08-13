3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL) Trading 0.4% Higher

3Pea International Inc (OTCMKTS:TPNL) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.18, 440,875 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 340,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

About 3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

