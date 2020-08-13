4,000 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,412,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in SEI Investments by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 270,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 128,713 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SEI Investments by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 104,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 93,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 11,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,332. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

