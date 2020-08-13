51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.1-123.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.22 million.

Shares of JOBS opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.16. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.