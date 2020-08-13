Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.20.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 21,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $255,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $337,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

