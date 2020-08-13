Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.11. 125,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

